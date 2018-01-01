Using commercial PicoBrew equipment to create pilot batch mashes, and then PicoStill to distill them, a licensed distiller* can produce approximately 500 milliliters of spirits from a 5-liter source, including vodka, whiskey, bourbon, moonshine, gin, brandies and schnapps. After producing the base liquor, use the PicoStill to extract cocktail enhancements from herbs, spices, citrus and more.

*PicoStill operators must act in compliance with their local, state and national laws. As with beer production on PicoBrew devices, compliance with regulation and national and international law is the responsibility of the PicoStill owner.